Nikola Jokic is a Serbian professional basketball player who currently plays for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA. He is a five-time All-Star with four All-NBA team selections. But more importantly, Jokic is also a back-to-back NBA MVP. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Nikola Jokic’s Net Worth in 2023.

Nikola Jokic’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $30 million

Nikola Jokic’s net worth in 2023 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Nikola Jokic was born on February 19, 1995 in Sombor, Serbia. He studied in Dositej Obradovic elementary school. As early as his teenage years, Jokic already started playing professional basketball. He signed a deal to play for Serbian ball club KK Mega Basket. With the team, Jokic played in the Serbian League and the Adriatic League for three seasons where he honed his skills. As part of KK Mega Basket, Jokic garnered three Serbian Player of the Year Awards.

While playing for KK Mega Basket, Jokic attracted NBA scouts with his potential. In 2014, Jokic was drafted in the second round of the NBA Draft with the 41st overall pick by the Denver Nuggets. Opting to play for one more season in Serbia, Jokic would become a draft-and-stash player who suited up in the NBA only a year after getting drafted.

One season later, Jokic signed a three-year rookie deal, worth $4 million. Right from the get-go, Jokic wasted no time proving his worth in the NBA. During his rookie season, Jokic averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. With his promising performance, Jokic was named to the All-Rookie first team.

Since then, Jokic would establish himself as a promising big man in the NBA. With his polished all-around play, Jokic followed his rookie season with brilliant second and third-year performances. Just before his rookie deal expired, Jokic registered 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Convinced that Jokic would be their franchise cornerstone, the Nuggets inked the Serbian star to a lucrative five year contract extension, worth $147 million.

After signing a massive contract extension, Jokic immediately gave back to the franchise by piecing together his first All-Star season in the NBA. He averaged 20.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game.

A season later, Jokic made his first All-NBA team. But more importantly, Jokic was at the forefront of the Nuggets’ championship campaign during the 2020 NBA Playoffs held in the NBA bubble. Despite contracting COVID-19 early on, Jokic led the Nuggets to as deep as the Western Conference Finals before bowing out to the eventual champions in LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Joker continued his fine play. In the 2020-2021 season, Jokic averaged a triple double, putting up 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 8.3 dimes per game. For his efforts, Jokic bagged his first MVP award, becoming the first center since Shaquille O’Neal to win the award in 2000.

Since then, Jokic hasn’t slowed down by becoming a fixture in the NBA All-Star Game and the All-NBA team selections. Jokic would go on to win second straight MVP award after tallying 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season. Throughout NBA history, the Serbian center only became the 13th player to win back to back MVP awards.

After Jokic’s contract extension expired, Jokic expressed his commitment to the Nuggets organization after the elite center opted to put his signature on a massive five year contract extension, worth $264 million. With Jokic agreeing to the deal, he instantly became the highest-paid basketball player in NBA history. After securing a lucrative contract extension, Jokic remains to be an elite center in the NBA, becoming a consistent fixture in the NBA race that could potentially see him win his third consecutive NBA MVP trophy.

Aside from showcasing his wares in the NBA, Jokic has also made waves in the international basketball scene. Representing the Serbia national basketball team, Jokic garnered MVP honors at the 2016 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament after leading Serbia to clinch one of the final three tickets to the Rio Olympics that same year. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Jokic powered Serbia to a podium finish by helping the national team bring home the silver medal.

Due to Jokic’s rise to prominence, it isn’t a surprise that some major brands have partnered up with the Serbian star. Apart from his lucrative NBA paychecks, Jokic also earns good money from his endorsement deals. As per reports, Jokic has signed deals with Nike, Western Union, and Panini. From endorsement deals alone, Jokic earns around $750,000, according to Sports Tiger.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nikola Jokic’s net worth in 2023?