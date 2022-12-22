By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

One of the greatest letdowns of the season has been the Chicago Bulls. They are presently ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-18 record. That’s just one win better than the Orlando Magic. Remember that Nikola Vucevic was acquired by Chicago from Orlando before the 2021 deadline. He came in with high hopes, but it now appears that expectations will need to be revised. He may not even be around before the trade deadline is done. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Bulls star player Nikola Vucevic as the deadline looms.

Vucevic had a seemingly successful season for the Chicago Bulls in 2021-22. Recall that he was a double-double machine with an average of 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Vucevic also played a significant role on the team, appearing in the second-most minutes of any player and consistently suiting up for at least 85 percent of games. However, despite these impressive raw statistics, Vucevic’s overall efficiency on the court has seen a significant drop this season. His scoring numbers have dipped to the lowest they’ve been since 2018, while his 3-point shooting and free throw percentages also reached the lowest levels in the past five seasons. This drop in performance has raised concerns among fans about Vucevic’s long-term fit with the team.

He is also in the final year of his four-year, $100 million contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Keep in mind that there have been no reports of ongoing contract extension negotiations between the Bulls and Vucevic. Take note also that with the team potentially entering a rebuild, it is possible that this will be Vucevic’s last season in Chicago. However, Bulls officials have reportedly told inquiring teams that they believe they are good enough to make the playoffs when healthy. This implies that they may still see Vucevic as a valuable asset to the team. We still do not know how this situation will play out. However, Vucevic’s current performance will surely affect his future with the Bulls.

Now, let’s discuss the four best trade destinations for Nikola Vucevic as the trade deadline closes in.

Nikola Vucevic is the only player in the NBA with 50+ threes and 300+ rebounds. pic.twitter.com/5LDrCWhdxg — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) December 21, 2022

1. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets should consider trading for Nikola Vucevic. He is averaging 16.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game this season, and could potentially improve the Nets’ struggles on the boards.

Remember that the Nets are currently 26th in the league in defensive rebounding percentage and do not have a strong presence in the paint other than center Nic Claxton. While Vucevic may not be a strong defender, he has a history of being a strong rebounder. The acquisition of Vucevic could also help stretch the floor for the Nets, as the team currently lacks a big man who can space the court. However, the trade could potentially hurt the Nets’ defense. Despite this potential drawback, the acquisition of Vucevic could lighten the load on guard Ben Simmons on offense, making him more potent on the defensive end.

2. San Antonio Spurs

The Bulls should consider trading for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl. He would fit the Bulls better than Vucevic. Yes, Vucevic shoots and scores better than Poetl. However, his position behind Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan in the team’s offensive hierarchy limits his offensive output. In contrast, Poeltl excels on defense, particularly as a paint defender and competent perimeter defender. Chicago could highlight Poeltl’s defensive strengths. The Bulls reportedly inquired about trading for Poeltl last season, and it would be beneficial for them to revisit those discussions.

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in acquiring both DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. This trade could potentially benefit the Bulls by giving them valuable picks. It could also free up cap space for future free-agency acquisitions.

Keep in mind that the Lakers are a historic franchise that has the potential to attract top talents. If this trade goes through, the picks the Bulls would obtain could also be used as future trade assets. Additionally, the trade could potentially bring in Russell Westbrook, who has an expiring contract worth $47 million. While the Lakers may look to other options in the future, the Bulls should consider making this trade before the opportunity passes.

4. Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers still have the opportunity to improve their season through a win-now trade. In order to do so, they should focus on addressing areas of need. Bulls center Nikola Vucevic could potentially help in a few ways.

Firstly, the Clippers lack a stretch big who can space the floor. Vucevic would allow them to shoot 3-pointers without sacrificing rebounding. He would also provide the team with additional offensive production beyond Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. This would help them cope with potential absences from either player. Remember that Vucevic is a skilled inside scorer and passer for a big man. His addition could help the Clippers improve their overall performance and outlook.