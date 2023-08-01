The San Francisco 49ers have a good problem to have with all of the talented quarterbacks on their roster. However, as training camp progresses, it sounds like Brock Purdy is getting more comfortable in his return from injury and should be on pace to start Week 1 for the Niners, reports KNBR.

“Three weeks ago we started building up to this. Doing 2 days of throwing, a day off. So I've actually be doing this plan for a couple weeks now. It feels normal, it feels fresh going out to practice. I'm ready to go.”

Niners fans have to be thrilled to hear what Brock Purdy has to say on his recovery. After the brutal injury that cost them the NFC Championship last season, the Niners have been eager to get Purdy back and have him at full strength in what should be a dynamic offense this year.

While Purdy continues to rehab from his arm injury, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are seemingly in a competition for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. It has been an extreme fall from grace for Lance after he was expected to be the future in San Francisco, as he could see himself start the season as the No. 3 guy in the QB room.

Overall, everyone around the Niners is excited for a year with Super Bowl aspirations and to see a leap from Brock Purdy after a really strong rookie season. Stay tuned into training camp to see when Purdy is officially full go and ready for Week 1.