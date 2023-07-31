Is it Brock Purdy time again? San Francisco 49ers fans sure hope it is. The last pick in the 2022 NFL draft turned heads with his incredibly solid play for the team after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries. Purdy was able to lead the team all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where he got injured.

Since that injury, Purdy' availability for the start of the 2023 season was in question. Thankfully, it seems like Purdy is gearing up towards a return soon. Purdy was not placed on the PUP list for the 49ers' training camp, and he's been practicing with the team (albeit on a schedule). Kyle Shanahan's latest update about the QB is great, per Mike Florio, and bodes well for his chances to play in Week 1.

“I think he’s (Brock Purdy) done great,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Sunday. “He has come back. He’s had no arm troubles. He’s been totally healthy. I think he’s getting all his timing back, his rhythm. I was really impressed with him in his two practices.”

With Purdy healthy and ready to go, it seems likely that he will by the 49ers' starting quarterback come Week 1. While the sophomore doesn't have the arm talent of Lance, his poise and presence in the pocket helped him greatly during his first starts. He was like a veteran on the field, making all the right reads. It also helped that Purdy had a wide range of talents on offense to help him out. Another year of working with these weapons will only make him better.

As for Trey Lance, the QBs future is in the air. The 49ers took him with the third overall pick with the intention of making him the future of their franchise. The arrival of Purdy seems to have changed their plans. Will Lance be traded to a new team this season?