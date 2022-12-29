By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers have arguably become even more unstoppable after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, as they still can’t stop winning games. The 49ers have won in all three starts of Brock Purdy and four games overall since he took over the quarterback role in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. However, Purdy is hardly the only reason for the continued success of the 49ers. There is also their defense that is anchored by a beast in the form of defensive end Nick Bosa.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan even thinks that even if Bosa never plays another game in the 2022 NFL regular season, the 49ers defensive stud would still end up winning the Defensive Player of the Year honors, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan on the play this season of DE Nick Bosa: “I feel like we could sit him these next two weeks and my mind would be blown if he wasn’t the defensive MVP. He’s been great.”

Bosa has been sensational in 2022. He currently leads the entire NFL with 17.5 sacks, putting him two sacks away this year from tying the 49ers’ franchise record of 19.5 sacks in a season set by Aldon Smith back in 2012. With still two games left to play and given the form Nick Bosa is in lately, it’s a good bet to make that he will not just tie but break Smith’s mark.

The 25-year-old Nick Bosa has three sacks in his last two games, including a pair in Week 16’s 37-209 win over the Washington Commanders at home.