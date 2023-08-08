San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks spent the first four seasons of his NFL career playing with the Green Bay Packers. This is why the Niners linebacker has a good understanding of now New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and he sees a lot of similarities in Brock Purdy, reports NBC Sports' Jennifer Lee Chan.

“The poise is very similar especially coming from a young guy. It's very rare to see a guy come into a situation, like he did last year, handle himself like a pro and ultimately get an opportunity to play. I think he handled that probably better than any rookie I've seen with that opportunity.”

Niners faithful will love what Oren Burks had to say about Brock Purdy as they look forward to their quarterback's second year in the NFL. Additionally, Burks went on to emphasize that it is not just Purdy as a quarterback, but as a human being he is equally as impressive as Aaron Rodgers.

“I see a lot of similarities, but they are both their own players so we will see how his career progresses. But I've been super proud of Brock [Purdy], even as a person. He's a great human being, a great person to be around, and people feed off the that. The poise that he has in the pocket, the way he leads the huddle is different.”

Overall, very high praise for Purdy which explains why the Niners are so high on him. Stay tuned into Niners training camp for any more updates on Purdy as he recovers from his injury in preparation for his second NFL season.