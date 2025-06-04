The Indiana Fever finally snapped their three-game losing skid with an 85–76 victory over the Washington Mystics in a Commissioner’s Cup matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The win came despite the absence of All-Star Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined since late May with a left quadriceps strain. She is expected to miss at least two weeks. The Fever were also without sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham, who is out due to an ankle injury.

Even with key players missing, Indiana rallied behind a balanced offensive effort and timely shot-making to secure a much-needed home win. The team’s official X account celebrated the victory, prompting a flood of fan reactions.

Reflecting the mood, one fan commented, “The Fever as a team needed this win bad,” capturing the sense of relief shared by many supporters.

In the same vein, others praised Aari McDonald’s debut and shared graphics celebrating Kelsey Mitchell’s performance.

Mitchell led the way with 24 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc. Following her lead, Lexie Hull provided a second-half spark with 14 points and six rebounds off the bench. In addition, Aliyah Boston added 10 points, making all five of her shot attempts. The bench stepped up as well. DeWanna Bonner chipped in nine points, while Aari McDonald had seven points and five assists in her debut. As a team, Indiana shot 50.8% from the field and hit a season-high 11 three-pointers on 28 attempts.

The turning point came in the third quarter. Indiana outscored Washington 31–21 and built a lead the Mystics could not erase. They capitalized on defensive lapses and pieced together timely scoring runs to stay ahead.

On the other side, rookie Kiki Iriafen led the Mystics with 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Brittney Sykes scored 20 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter during a brief comeback. Supporting the effort, Sonia Citron added 13 points and seven rebounds. Shakira Austin also contributed 10 points off the bench. Despite shooting well, 54.5% from the field, and outrebounding Indiana 33–19, the Mystics struggled to move the ball. They finished with only 12 assists and made just 1 of 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Overall, the win was a key moment in Indiana’s Commissioner’s Cup campaign. Even without Clark and Cunningham, the team proved it can execute and win. With better shooting and a strong bench, the Fever have regained momentum. They will look to build on this result and stay competitive as Cup play continues.