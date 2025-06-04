Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen made American League history in their 5–1 win over the Texas Rangers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. This season, Rasmussen signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Rays, and he’s already proving to be worth every penny. Specifically, he became the first AL pitcher to record a four-start span with a 4–0 record, no runs allowed, no more than 10 hits, and no more than three walks.

In addition to the historic mark, Rasmussen extended his MLB-leading scoreless streak to 23 innings. Over five dominant frames, he allowed just one hit, issued no walks, and struck out eight batters. Notably, six of those strikeouts were looking, the most by a Rays pitcher since Tyler Glasnow in 2023.

Early in the game, the Rays grabbed momentum. In the bottom of the second, Kameron Misner launched a solo home run to left field, giving Tampa Bay an early 1–0 lead.

Later, in the sixth inning, the Rays broke the game open. Yandy Díaz drew a walk, followed by a single from Jonathan Aranda that pushed Díaz to third. Shortly after, Junior Caminero walked to load the bases. A wild pitch by Rangers reliever John King allowed Díaz to score, while Aranda and Caminero advanced.

Then, Jake Mangum delivered an infield RBI single to plate Aranda. During the following at-bat, Caminero executed a daring steal of home. Moreover, a throwing error by catcher Kyle Higashioka allowed Mangum to advance to third, capping a three-run rally that extended the Rays’ lead to 4–0.

In the eighth, Tampa Bay padded the lead. Caminero crushed a 398-foot solo home run to left-center, his team-leading 14th of the season, making it 5–1.

Meanwhile, the Rangers' offense was mostly held in check. Their lone run came in the top of the seventh. Adolis García, pinch-hitting for Andrés Osuna, singled to right. After a walk to Marcus Semien, Jake Burger drove in García with a sharp single to left. However, Sam Haggerty struck out to end the inning and halt any chance of a rally.

Ultimately, Texas finished with just four hits and 12 strikeouts. Despite a brief push in the seventh, they failed to build any offensive rhythm against Rasmussen and the Rays’ bullpen.

With yet another lights-out performance, Drew Rasmussen continues to rewrite the narrative of American League pitching. His pinpoint control, fearless presence, and relentless consistency have turned him into one of baseball’s most dangerous arms. Without question, he’s not just dominating the mound, he’s making history while doing it.