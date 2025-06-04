Travis and Jason Kelce's “New Heights” podcast continues to be one of the most unpredictable shows in sports, and this week’s episode took things to, well, new heights.

On Wednesday, the brothers delivered on a massive teaser they posted the day before, promising fans “LITERALLY our biggest guest ever.” And they meant that quite literally.

The special guest? None other than 7-foot-1 NBA Hall of Famer and global icon Shaquille O’Neal.

The reveal came via the show’s Instagram, where they posted a clip of Shaq getting loose, adding, “We knew Shaq could jam, but not like that 😅 TOMORROW. THE SHAQ EPISODE.” The internet immediately lit up, and the teaser did not disappoint.

Shaq wasted no time fitting in with the Kelce brothers' signature mix of humor, honesty, and absolute chaos.

In between stories and jokes, he casually declared, “I’m the black Kelce brother,” drawing laughs from both Jason and Travis. What started as a fun line quickly became a theme for the episode, with Shaq wholeheartedly embracing the brotherhood.

But the moment that truly stole the show was when Shaq serenaded the room with his version of Taylor Swift’s I Knew You Were Trouble. The 4-time NBA champion called it his “favorite song in the world,” belting out the chorus with full conviction.

Jason Kelce responded with the perfect dose of dad-bro sentimentality, saying, “She just got all her music back so it’s finally hers too, man. I appreciate that, dog.” A nod to Swift’s re-recordings and fight for control over her catalog, the exchange somehow blended sports, pop culture, and genuine respect into a single soundbite.

The episode also featured plenty of playful jabs, inside jokes, and storytelling gold, as Shaq reflected on his playing days and his love for football culture. The chemistry between all three men was instant, making it one of the most entertaining “New Heights” episodes to date.

For fans of sports, comedy, and unexpected crossovers, this was peak podcasting. The Kelce brothers promised something big, and Shaq delivered, literally and hilariously.

With each new guest, “New Heights” continues to blur the line between athlete and entertainer. And if this episode is any indication, the show is only getting better.