The San Francisco 49ers will have a lot of questions to answer at the quarterback position once training camp begins. Brock Purdy looks like he will be the starter for the Niners, but there is no telling who will be the backup between Sam Darnold and Trey Lance. As of right now, it looks like Sam Darnold will have the upper hand over Trey Lance come training camp, reports NFL insider Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show.

"There was no trade market for Trey Lance and the 49ers didn't have any trade talks with teams.. Brock Purdy if he's healthy is the number one and my guess going into camp is that Sam Darnold has the edge to be number two"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pIjNIx3RiF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2023

“Brock Purdy if he's healthy he's the number one. If he's not, if for some reason he can't go…my guess would be Darnold has a chance to really shine and excel…and my guess going into camp is that Sam Darnold has the edge to be number two.”

A big claim from Schefty, although one that comes as no surprise given that the Niners signed Sam Darnold on the first day of NFL free agency. To sign him that early indicates that they really wanted him in San Francisco and he will be given equal opportunity to the rest of the quarterbacks to prove what he can bring to the table.

Obviously, the Niners quarterback issue is a good problem to have. Some teams are going into training camp weary of their primary starter, while the Niners can go into camp confident that three quarterbacks on the roster could lead them to wins.

Brock Purdy is going to be the guy on day 1, but both Sam Darnold and Trey Lance will be ready if the opportunity comes knocking. With training camp still a few months away, Sam Darnold sounds like the more likely number two option ahead of Trey Lance and behind Brock Purdy for the Niners.