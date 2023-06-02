San Francisco 49ers second year pro Drake Jackson is poised for a breakout season in 2023. After losing some playing time in 2022, Jackson used the summer to be better prepared for an NFL season, and Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek took notice, reports 49ers Webzone David Bonilla.

“He hasn't missed a day. He's stacked one on top of the next and really transitioned his body into going into a season to be able to withstand the rigors of a 17-game schedule, hopefully going into the playoffs, playing deep into the playoffs. And he set himself up to be successful with the work that he's done day in and day out.”

This is exciting to hear for Niners faithful, as they will now expect big things from Drake Jackson going into the 2023 season. Kocurek emphasized that not only has Jackson worked on his body, but he has maintained the athleticism that made him an eye-popping prospect.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He's done a fantastic job while still being able to maintain the explosive nature and abilities that he has in his body from a speed aspect.”

Niners fans have to now be salivating at the prospects of Drake Jackson wreaking havoc on the defensive side of the ball this year. The Niners already have studs like Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Talanoa Hufanga, so an explosive Jackson will just make a scary unit scarier.

Overall, this is great news for all rooting for the Niners success, as big expectations lie ahead for the 2023 season. After making it to the NFC Championship in 2022, this season is essentially Super Bowl or bust. If Drake Jackson plays like coach Kris Kocurek implies he will, the Niners will have an even better defense that was already Super Bowl caliber.