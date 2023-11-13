Nintendo has announced its newest Indie World Showcase coming this week. Here's everything you need to know about the show.

Nintendo has announced that a new Indie World Showcase will be on November 14. The showcase will feature roughly 20 minutes of updates and announcements focussed almost entirely on indie titles coming to the Switch. The presentation will begin at noon ET this Tuesday, November 14th. The show will be streamed live on Nintendo's website and the company’s official YouTube channel.

Nintendo received many reactions after posting the announcement on X. One of the biggest requests from fans was regarding a potential update on Hollow Knight: Silk Song. Whether it be a release date or any sort of update fans have been itching for some news about the game.

The last indie showcase occurred in April of 2023. This show gave fans a first look at games like Blasphemous 2 and Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. The Nintendo Switch is only getting older. Its seventh birthday arrives next year. Despite being in a slow decline, the Nintendo console has still sold an impressive 132 million units to date. It's nice to know that with the Indie Showcase, the Nintendo Switch is still productively producing content for gamers to enjoy.

While the Indie World Showcase may not be about the production of Nintendo's biggest blockbuster games, it's still an event worth getting excited about. As 2024 rapidly approaches, fans will be treated with plenty more games and updates. While we can only speculate about Nintendo's next project, the Indie World Showcase is yet another announcement that will keep fans engaged at the moment. Nintendo's Indie World Showcase begins at noon ET on Tuesday, November 14th.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.