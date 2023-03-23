A fan of Pokemon since Red, Blue, and Yellow, Ziggy (also known as Sk3pt1c), writes mostly about anything and everything there is to know about Pokemon. An esports marketer by day and a host/voice-over/voice actor by night.

Nintendo officially rolls out its new firmware update 16.0.1 for the Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch System Update is set to enhance the overall user experience of Nintendo Switch owners. The latest update is seen to be live since released on March 22, 2023.

Nintendo Switch System Update 16.0.1 Details

With the latest Nintendo Switch Update 16.0.1, the user experience is expected to be enhanced and more fluid than the previous versions. Details of the update are listed below:

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

Thanks to a dataminer named OatmealDome, we get to see more about the patch updates but don’t get your hopes up as the changes in this patch are only very minimal and too little to celebrate. The “Bad Words List” has been rearranged to “Reduce Erroneous Blocking”. Other words have also been removed or added in certain languages.

“Version 16.0.1 is out. The official patch notes state “stability” as the sole change. Internally, the bad words lists were rearranged to reduce erroneous blocking, and various words were added/removed in some languages.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] Version 16.0.1 is out. 🧵 The official patch notes state “stability” as the sole change. Internally, the bad words lists were rearranged to reduce erroneous blocking, and various words were added/removed in some languages. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) March 23, 2023

Another change has also been done:

“The “BCAT” system module was changed in some way, but I’m not sure how. That being said, it’s probably a bug fix (or fixes?) given how different reports show no major changes.

The “BCAT” system module was changed in some way, but I’m not sure how. That being said, it's probably a bug fix (or fixes?) given how difference reports show no major changes. And… that’s it. — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) March 23, 2023

This Nintendo Switch System Update 16.0.1 isn’t really huge in terms of changes but it gives a better fluid experience for its users. While we wait for more news if there will be significant changes to its system and how it works, that might only happen if and when a newer version of the Nintendo Switch comes out especially with the rumors and leaks that there is a new chip that is being worked on for the newest model to come out.

Of course, if you’re looking for great games to play on your Nintendo Switch, you can check out Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with Blissey on the upcoming Pokemon Tera Raid Battle, Octopath Traveler II featuring Hiraki the Swordsman, Pokemon UNITE with Goodra and Lapras coming out, as well as the remake of Kirby Return to Dreamland Deluxe with Magolor’s Epilogue.

As we all wait for that to officially be announced, make sure to check out more on the latest news, updates, and events on the Nintendo Switch here on ClutchPoints Gaming!