With the release of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe out and about with great review scores from around town, we see the new added bonus to the game which is Magolor’s Epilogue. This adds more play hours to the remake and challenges you to be better at it, too! We’ve listed down all the skills that you’d need to understand and how to unlock the secret levels in Magolor’s Epilogue so make sure you read along.

Magolor’s Epilogue

A brand new story starring Magolor is added to Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe to spice things up. While we had fun with Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe storyline, we get to play more hours on this game that takes us on a journey with a familiar character from the past. While Kirby’s cute and lovable appearance makes it difficult to not want to give the remake a chance and once you start playing the game, this additional content provides more adventures for us in the lore of our friends from the Kirby franchise.

The story shares that Magolor is alone in a strange dimension and without his powers, Magolor must platform through challenging stages and defeat enemies. You and up to 3 friends can take control of different colored Magolors for 4-player interdimensional action. You can use combo attacks to earn Magic Points to enhance Magolor’s abilities. Get special items to unlock new abilities. Each player receives the same benefits as Magolor’s abilities are leveled up. Master Magolor’s moves and overcome challenges together along the way. There are a total of four areas in Magolor’s Epilogue. Each one is composed of four stages and a final boss battle. Complete the main story to unlock this brand-new adventure!

Magolor’s Skills

There are a couple of skills that you can hone together with Magolor. These moves are actually pretty helpful for completing levels with greater scores. Learn all the skills, max out the level, and finish the levels with ease.

We’ve listed down what you need to know in order to excel and progress further in your game.

Magic Sphere

Magolor’s magic attack shoots a ball of energy in front of him. This attack can be upgraded nine times in total which gives you access to quicker chains of attack that travel farther than the previous level. Charged variants and a powerful revolution flame attack also get to be added as you progress this skill’s level.

Upward Magic Sphere

This skill is a vertical version of the Magic Sphere which is pretty useful against enemies that are above. This attack does pretty much the same as the typical Magic Sphere but only has a total of six levels before being maxed out.

Levitation

With this skill, Magolor is able to suspend himself in the air for a very brief, limited time period only. As you progress in leveling up this skill with a max of six, the duration extends for a longer period of time.

Health

Perhaps the least exciting skill to get in the epilogue but is definitely one of the most helpful especially when it comes to boss battles, Magolor’s health can be upgraded with a max of nine levels in total. This gives a double gauge worth of HP which can be quite useful as you play the game.

Magic Barrier

Defense is just as important as offense, you get to activate a weak block simply by holding the L and R button. Level this up to level 2 and you gain a magic shield that deflects attacks and level 3 gives you an automatic magic counter that reflects damage back to your enemies.

Magic Bomb

Holding up and then down followed by pressing the B button lets Magolor drop magic bombs once you have unlocked this skill. Upgrading it further to a max of six levels adds more bombs per attack and produces more powerful explosions with leveled-up Magic Bombs.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Magolor Surge

Hold the button that lets you move forward and press the B button to make Magolor perform a dash move that passes through enemies who get in your way. There is a total of six levels to maxing this skill out and as you progress this further, it will let you hit multiple surges in a row as well as a charged surge attack that can be activated by holding the A button during the surge.

Magolor Cannon

Magolor fills up his energy gauge as he defeats foes and collects magic. He can use this to unleash a huge cannon blast by pressing the X button. His cannon can be leveled up max to three and with each level you get to master, you increase its power output!

Deadly Needles

Pushing down, then up, and holding the B button will let Magolor raise magic-powered needles out of the floor on both sides in order to stop the attacks of foes that are fast approaching. You can upgrade this skill six times to reduce charge time as well as to gain more numbers of needles for the attack.

Dimensional Vanish

Magolor performs Dimensional Vanish by pressing the L and R button in midair. This allows Magolor to pass through special pink barriers dotted around areas making it a great way for you to dodge attacks. This skill can be leveled up three times maximum and will deal damage to nearby enemies.

Black Hole

Magolor performs Black Hole by pressing the UP and X buttons. This attack pulls enemies toward the black hole and can be leveled up three times maximum which makes the area of effect larger with a stronger pull.

Magolor’s Epilogue Secret Levels

Magolor’s Epilogue has secret levels. Yes, you read that right, secret levels. Magolor’s Epilogue is a game that challenges players to master a set of skills to progress through various stages. Each stage has a particular objective, and players are required to complete it within a specified time frame while facing different obstacles and enemies.

As players progress through each stage, they are awarded ranked badges based on their performance. These badges range from Bronze to Platinum, with Platinum being the highest rank. Achieving a higher rank requires players to demonstrate mastery of the skills required for that stage.

Players can revisit each stage to improve their ranking and achieve higher badges. This encourages players to replay the game and improve their skills to achieve the highest ranking in every stage.

To unlock the special stages in Magolor’s Epilogue, players must achieve a gold ranking in every area and boss battle. This requires a high level of skill and dedication, as players must complete each area and defeat every boss within a particular time limit while achieving a high ranking.

Overall, Magolor’s Epilogue is a challenging game that requires players to master a set of skills to progress and achieve high rankings. It encourages replayability and rewards players for their dedication and skill.

This may seem very tough to accomplish but again, with the help of mastering all the skills that are pretty helpful for this task, you can definitely do it with a certain ease. Remember to focus on upgrading your trickery skills as this increases the time you have between combos without dropping them out. Use can then use Magolor Surge to cover more ground between you and your enemies. This should easily give you 80 to even 100 hits combined.

Make sure to check in from time to time to get to read more of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe featuring Magolor’s Epilogue skills and secret levels and the like here on ClutchPoints Gaming.