After weeks of anticipation, Goodra and Lapras are finally confirmed to come to Pokemon UNITE. Goodra will be released as a playable character starting March 16, 2023, while at present, Lapras’ release date for Pokemon UNITE is yet to be confirmed. @Serebii.net shared on a Tweet the details of their release.

Goodra, the Dragon / Shell Bunker Pokemon

Goodra, the Dragon/Shell Bunker Pokemon, (a pseudo-legendary from the Kalos region) has great Sp. Defense which lets us believe to think that this Pokemon will come out of the game as a Defender. Goodra’s release date in Pokemon UNITE will be on March 16 and we see that with Goodra’s composition, we’re most likely to see its attacks and abilities apply a particular “gooey” status effect to its opponents which slows and applies damage per second to its opponents. More information on Goodra’s Ability, basic attack information, and moveset is listed below:

Passive: Gooey

When the Pokemon is hit by an attack, there is a set chance it will spread slime around itself. The slime deals damage to opposing Pokemon and applies a Gooey slowing effect to them for a short time. The Gooey slowing effect decreases movement speed and can stack up to four times per opposing Pokemon. When the Pokemon with this Ability enters tall grass, it continually recovers HP for a set amount of time or until it leaves the tall grass. This HP recovery effect goes on cooldown after it’s triggered.

Basic Attack:

Becomes a boosted attack with every third attack. Also, if this Pokemon recovers HP due to its Ability, its next basic attack becomes a boosted attack. Boosted attacks have the user spew slime, and if the slime hits opposing Pokemon from a distance, a Gooey slowing effect is applied to those Pokemon. If the slime hits opposing Pokemon from close range, it deals increased damage. If this Pokemon applies a Gooey slowing effect to an opposing Pokemon and then hits that Pokemon with a basic attack while the effect is active, all of this Pokemon’s move cooldowns are reduced.

Bubble (1st move):

Has the user cover itself in a bubble, granting it a shield for a short time. When the shield’s effect duration ends or if this move is used again, the bubble shield pops, dealing damage to nearby opposing Pokemon and decreasing their movement speed.

Tackle (2nd move):

Has the user charge at an opposing Pokemon, dealing damage and throwing it. If this move hits, the user bounces back a short distance.

Muddy Water (1st move upgrade):

Has the user splash muddy water around itself, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and applying an effect to them that decreases the amount of damage they deal for a short time. If the user deals damage to opposing Pokemon with this move, the user’s Defense and Sp. Def is increased for a short time. This effect can stack up to four times.

Upgrade: Further increases the user’s Defense and Sp. Def when this move deals damage to opposing Pokemon.

Dragon Pulse (1st move upgrade):

Has the user unleash a shock wave in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits. If the center of the shock wave hits opposing Pokemon, it deals increased damage to them and restores the user’s HP. HP is also restored when this move deals damage to opposing Pokemon that have a Gooey slowing effect applied to them.

Power Whip (2nd move upgrade):

Has the user lash out with its horns in the designated direction, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and decreasing their movement speed. If this move hits distant opposing Pokemon, those Pokemon are pulled toward the user.

Upgrade: Also applies a Gooey slowing effect when this move hits.

Acid Spray (2nd move upgrade):

Has the user spit acidic fluid at an opposing Pokemon, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in an area of effect centered on the Pokemon it hits and decreasing their movement speed. If this move is used again, the user charges in the designated direction and deals damage to the opposing Pokemon it hits. If this charge hits an opposing Pokemon that has been marked by acidic fluid, that Pokemon is thrown, and damage is also dealt to nearby opposing Pokemon.

Upgrade: Also applies Gooey slowing effect to opposing Pokemon that receive damage from either the acidic fluid or the charge.

Right as Rain (Unite Move):

Causes rain to fall around the user, gradually restoring the user’s HP. While this move is active, all of the user’s basic attacks become boosted attacks.

We see the value of Goodra as a good Pokemon that will tank a lot of enemies’ incoming damage output for its team. While there are a lot of viable attacks in its moveset, we have yet to see it in action to say how good it is against other Pokemon in the current meta. Again, Goodra’s release date in Pokemon UNITE will be this March 16, and we are all excited to have a go with this new Pokemon’s skills and durability in-game.

Lapras, the Transport Pokemon

Lapras the Transport Pokemon, is one of the original beloved Pokemon from the Kanto Region. It has gained popularity as one of Ash Ketchum’s original Pokemon in the Pokemon Anime. Lapras’ release date in Pokemon UNITE is still not officially confirmed but with the Pokemon UNITE datamine leaks, here is the information about Lapras’ passive ability, basic attack information, and moveset:

Passive: Shell Armor

If the Pokemon takes damage from a single attack that exceeds a set percentage of its max HP, that damage will be reduced.

Basic Attack:

Becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, launching a blast of water in front of the user. If this blast hits opposing Pokemon, it deals damage to them and restores the user’s HP.

Whirlpool (1st move):

Has the user create a whirlpool centered on itself that lasts for a short time, dealing damage over time to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect. The time between hits is shorter the farther opposing Pokemon are from the Whirlpool’s center.

Water Pulse (1st move upgrade):

Has the user release a pulse of water centered in itself that spreads out, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits and decreasing their movement speed. For each Pokemon hit by a pulse from this move, an additional pulse will be released the next time this move is used, up to a total of 2 extra pulses. After the first pulse after activating this move hits an opposing Pokemon, the user’s next basic attack becomes a boosted attack.

Upgrade: Up to a total of 3 additional pulses can be released.