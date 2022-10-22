NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022

The San Diego Padres will attempt to bounce back and avoid a 3-1 hole as they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Phillies lead the Padres 2-1 after winning 4-2 last night. Now, they look to go up 3-1 and set up a possible championship-clinching scenario tomorrow.

Kyle Schwarber approached the plate to lead off the game for the Phillies. Then, Schwarber promptly blasted a 3-2 cutter into the bleachers in right field. It was his second home run of the playoffs, and it soared at an estimated 405 feet. Later, Jean Segura committed an error in the fourth inning that allowed Juan Soto to score from third, tying the game at 1-1. Segura redeemed himself with a base hit to right-center field that brought in two runners, making it 3-1 Phillies. Subsequently, the Phillies led 3-2 in the sixth inning when Alec Bohm doubled to right-center field, giving the Phillies the insurance run they needed.

Ranger Suarez was efficient, lasting five innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. Substantially, the bullpen tossed four perfect innings, including a 6-out save by Seranthony Dominguez, to finish the job for the Phillies.

Mike Clevinger takes the mound for the Padres today. He is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in these playoffs. However, Clevinger has not pitched since the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 12, where he went 2 2/3 innings while allowing five runs (four earned) on six hits. He is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA over nine playoff appearances.

Noah Syndergaard takes the hill for the Phillies. Syndergaard is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA. Recently, his last appearance was in the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on October 15, where he went three innings while allowing one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts. Syndergaard is 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in seven games throughout these playoffs.

Here are the Padres-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Phillies Game 4 Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+150)

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are capable of putting up runs. However, they have combined for fewer runs in Games 1 and 3 combined than they did in Game 2. San Diego must find its offense. Ultimately, it means their stars need to get in gear and perform.

Soto went 1 for 3 with a run last night. However, he also struck out. Manny Machado went 0 for 4. Likewise, he also struck out. Brandon Drury was the number three hitter in the lineup. Substantially, he went 2 for 4 but also had a strikeout. It became an issue for the Padres, as they kept whiffing at whatever the Phillies were throwing. Ultimately, it is something they must correct fast to have a chance.

The Padres also left too many runners on base. Consequently, seven runners failed to score for the Padres. Had they converted half of those runners, it changes the outcome of the game. Now, the Padres have another shot to make up for it.

The Padres will cover the spread if they can drive runners home. Additionally, Soto and Machado need to hit the baseball. The pitching staff cannot make significant mistakes with the big hitters in the Phillies lineup.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have their foot on the gas pedal. Now, they must accelerate. Philadelphia converted on its chances and now has a 2-1 series lead with a chance to win the final two and seal a trip to the World Series. Conversely, there are still things to work on.

Schwarber went 2 for 4 with a home run. However, Rhys Hoskins continued to struggle, going 0 for 3. J.T. Realmuto also went 0 for 3, while Bryce Harper went 1 for 4. Also, Brandon Marsh continues to struggle at the bottom of the lineup. The Phillies are replicating their seasonal habits. Thus, they are either converting on one or two big hits or doing nothing at all. Harper and Hoskins must do more to help Schwarber hit the baseball. Additionally, the Phillies should drive more runners to prevent close games.

The Phillies will cover the spread if Schwarber, Harper, and Hoskins produce. Likewise, the bullpen must keep Soto, Machado, and the rest of this lineup down.

Final Padres-Phillies Game 4 Prediction & Pick

Syndergaard is ready for this moment. Now, it is about going out and performing. The Phillies have the home field and the better pitcher. Thus, it should make a significant difference. Expect the Phillies to continue the momentum and win this game to take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Final Padres-Phillies Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-182)