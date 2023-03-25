Young gun Noah Clowney has been one of the US NCAA season’s greatest risers. We expect him to be a one-and-done kid who can potentially make some noise in the 2023-24 NBA season. Yes, he appeared overwhelmed at times early in his freshman year at Alabama. However, he has become more at ease now. He has shown indications of progress with each game. Here we will look at the scouting report on 2023 NBA Draft rookie hopeful Noah Clowney of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

First, let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way. Yes, Alabama fans are still smarting from their Sweet 16 loss to San Diego State. And yes, both Clowney and Brandon Miller didn’t do well in that game. They combined for just 12 points on 4-of-25 field goal shooting. It was bad as heck. It’s also over, so let’s look ahead to both these kids potentially getting drafted in a few months’ time.

Right now, we’ll focus on Clowney. Truth be told, he has generally proven himself in high-pressure situations. In fact, save for the Sweet 16 debacle, he performed exceptionally well during the most critical moments of the season. Despite being one of the youngest players in the country and only turning 19 on the night of the 2023 NBA Draft, he displays immense potential. Although he may lack the refinement of some of his peers, his 6’10 frame and high ceiling make him a promising prospect. Of course, while he primarily plays with the ability to shift between forward and center, he also currently lacks the skillset to transition into a more conventional wing.

On the flip side, he is an exceptional defender with a 7’2 wingspan. Clowney also shows a remarkable level of energy and hustle. He fearlessly challenges drives and contests shots, putting in second and third efforts with impressive awareness and anticipation.

Beyond that, let’s look at a more complete scouting report on 2023 NBA Draft rookie hopeful Noah Clowney of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bio

Height: 6’10

Weight: 210 pounds

DOB: July 14, 2004

Position: Power Forward/Center

Strengths

Noah Clowney stands out as one of the most interesting scorers in the country. This is especially inside the arc where he has excellent touch and can finish well using both hands. He also possesses solid shooting abilities from the perimeter and forces defenders to respect his shooting range. Moving forward, he has the potential to become a true floor spacer. Additionally, he is an active shooter, taking multiple attempts per game.

In addition to his scoring prowess, Clowney’s size and athleticism make him an excellent rebounder. He could potentially develop as a double-double machine in the future. However, his true potential lies in his defensive capabilities. He can make a significant impact on both the perimeter and the paint. As a rim protector, he has shown the ability to block shots with precise timing, although he may struggle against stronger centers. Meanwhile, his long arms allow him to force deflections and steals on the perimeter. For sure, Clowney has the potential to hold his own on the perimeter if he can maintain balance and improve his lateral quickness.

Weaknesses

Although Clowney’s shooting ability is impressive for a player of his size, he struggles with free throws. That could hinder his ability to earn playing time during critical moments at the NBA level. While he has shown promise with his three-point shooting during his freshman season, he remains generally unproven in that aspect. Again, the potential is there, but his shooting percentages from the free throw line and 3-point range have been objectively inconsistent.

Clowney also still needs a lot of physical development, particularly with regard to building muscle and strength. That would be beneficial for both his offensive and defensive performance. He needs to get much stronger so he can better handle the physicality of the NBA. Without further development, he may struggle to make an immediate impact at the professional level.

Possible Role

Clowney has demonstrated strong offensive skills that could translate well to the NBA. His ability to effectively screen and his potential as a perimeter shooter can make him a valuable asset to a team’s rotation. A pick-and-pop big would be pretty useful in the current style and tempo of NBA play. His ability to roll or pop could keep defenders guessing, particularly on pick-and-pop plays from the top. Again, he has already proven to defy initial expectations. As such, he could prove to be a valuable addition to a team’s top-end rotation. That’s even if he does not develop to be a superstar in the NBA.

Noah Clowney 2023 NBA Draft outlook

Alabama’s backcourt has received a lot of attention, causing its frontcourt to be overlooked. However, Noah Clowney has stood out. We’re looking at a stretch big who can hit threes, finish lobs, and alter shots using his great length. As he continues to gain strength, Clowney has the potential to become an NBA player similar to, say, Nic Claxton.

While Brandon Miller is the star of Alabama’s basketball program, Clowney has the potential to be a valuable contributor to an NBA team. He is surely not as highly regarded as Miller. That said, Clowney could be a good fit for a team in the middle of the first round or fall to the early second round in the 2023 NBA Draft.