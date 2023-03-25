Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Brandon Miller shooter jokes are in full throttle after Alabama basketball lost to San Diego State in a massive March Madness upset on Friday.

Alabama, the no. 1 overall seed of the tournament, surprised all of college basketball as they bowed down to San Diego State 71-64 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide were actually the odds-on favorite to win the title, so no one thought they would fall this early.

Sure enough, Alabama’s critics celebrated the Aztecs’ victory. Many also couldn’t help but mock and throw shade at Miller, who was the subject of controversy during the 2022-23 season over his involvement in a campus shooting. For those not in the know, Miller reportedly brought the gun that his former teammate Darius Miles used in the shooting and murder of Jamea Harris.

Miller’s detractor brought the issue again as they criticized the 20-year-old forward for his performance. He failed to show up against the Aztecs after he went 3-of-19 in the game and finished with nine points.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“With Brandon Miller struggling to make baskets all night, I’m surprised he didn’t try to get it to his shooters more. He’s shown the ability to do that in the past,” one commenter wrote.

“Brandon Miller 1-9 from 3 He should have let someone else do the shooting,” another critic said. A third Twitter user said, “Brandon Miller is 3-16 and that’s not even the worse shooting he’s involved in.”

Am fourth critic added, “Well if the Alabama police weren’t going to lock up Brandon Miller, glad San Diego State did.”

It’s definitely a bad day for Alabama, and unfortunately for the, college hoops Twitter is having a field day at their expense. They have no one to blame but themselves, though.