‘Nobody’s hitting the panic button’: Baker Mayfield remains confident despite Panthers’ 0-2 start

Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers are not off to the start that they expected. The team currently sits at 0-2, with losses coming against the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants.

But even with the rough start, Mayfield isn’t worried yet. During a recent conversation with reporters, the Panthers QB1 made this very clear.

According to The Athletic’s Joe Person, Baker Mayfield stated, “Nobody’s hitting the panic button yet. It also helps that we’ve lost two games by five points.”

Baker Mayfield: “Nobody’s hitting the panic button yet. It also helps that we’ve lost two games by five points.” pic.twitter.com/5yzSUATHBE — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 21, 2022

The Panthers lost both of their games in a tough fashion. In Week 1, they lost to the Browns 26-24. Their loss in Week 2 against the Giants finished with a 19-16 defeat.

Two games in, Mayfield and the Panther’s offense has shown flashes of life, but they have also struggled. They have scored just 40 total points, and neither the running game nor passing game has been very effective.

Mayfield has thrown for 380 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while also being sacked six times. His QBR on the season is currently 23.7.

In Week 2, Mayfield finished the day with just 145 passing yards and one touchdown.

Mayfield’s star running back Christian McCaffrey has also struggled to get going consistently behind this Panthers’ offensive line. He has totaled 185 yards from scrimmage while recording eight receptions and 25 rushing attempts.

With games coming up against the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, and San Francisco 49ers, the Panthers could still be in for a challenge.

Mayfield and the Panthers will have to figure things out quickly and start doing enough to earn wins.