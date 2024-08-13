Dana White, recently shared insights into the upcoming Noche UFC event and how NFL legend Tom Brady played a pivotal role in its inception reported by Responsible Gambling. This event, set to take place on September 16, 2023, is particularly significant as it celebrates Mexican Independence Day, showcasing a card filled with top-tier fighters, including the highly anticipated bout between Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili.

In a recent interview, White credited Brady for inspiring the UFC to create Noche UFC. The connection between the two sports icons began when Brady reached out to White, expressing his desire to become more involved with the UFC. White noted that Brady’s passion for the sport and his willingness to engage with the UFC community sparked the idea of hosting an event dedicated to celebrating Mexican culture and fighters.

In a recent interview, White credited Brady for inspiring the UFC to create Noche UFC. The connection between the two sports icons began when Brady reached out to White, to join him in seeing U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere. After MGM already had that weekend booked off for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga fight, White needed to come up with another plan and that night out at the Las Vegas Sphere gave him the idea to hold a massive PPV event like no other at the Las Vegas Sphere.

“The great thing about this sport is, we have our plans, we lay out the year, but things pop up and happen that we never expect,” White stated. “Like, look at this thing that happened with UFC Noche. The way that this played out is we’ve been treated like absolute s**t for the last 20 years by the MGM, and because of that, they allowed (Al) Haymon, God bless him, to slide in and steal that date after I had it and I flipped out.”

Dana White revealed without a night out on the town with Tom Brady at the U2 concert this Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere may have never happened, “Had Tom Brady not called me and asked me to go to U2 with him, I would have never even gone to the Sphere, and would have never seen it.”

Noche UFC could be the fight event of the year

The main event of Noche UFC will see Sean O’Malley defending his bantamweight title against Merab Dvalishvili in a highly anticipated matchup. Then we have the trilogy fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko Grasso looks to defend her title for the first time. Their last encounter ended in a controversial draw, and both fighters are eager to settle the score. Grasso, a Mexican fighter, has become a symbol of national pride, and her title defense is expected to draw significant attention from fans.

In addition to the main and co-main events, the fight card will include several other notable matchups featuring Mexican fighters, further emphasizing the event’s theme. White is optimistic that these bouts will not only entertain fans but also showcase the talent and determination of Mexican athletes in the sport.

Noche UFC Full Fight Card

Main Card

Sean O’Malley (C) vs. Merab Dvalishvili – UFC Bantamweight Championship

Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko – UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Irene Aldana vs. Norma Dumont

Raul Rosas Jr. vs Aoriqileng



Preliminary Card