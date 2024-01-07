Norfolk State punctuated their win with a dominant 3rd quarter where they held the Lady Bulldogs to only one point.

Norfolk State’s Lady Spartans kicked off their MEAC campaign in style with a wire-to-wire dominant victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs. From the opening possession, the Spartans set the tone and never looked back.

Kierra Wheeler who got things started for Norfolk State with a comfortable jump shot, quickly answered by a layup from South Carolina State. However, that would be the last time the teams were tied, as Niya Fields knocked down a pivotal 3-pointer to ignite the Spartans’ offense.

As the game progressed, the Lady Spartans continued to build on their lead. Diamond Johnson showcased her shooting prowess with a couple of well-executed 3-pointers, while Wheeler’s tip-in pushed the team into double-digit advantage. White and Richardson also made significant contributions, adding quick baskets to give the Spartans a commanding 24-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw no respite for the Bulldogs as Norfolk State’s offensive onslaught continued. White and Fields connected from deep, extending the Spartans’ lead to an impressive 41-12. Johnson’s sharp shooting from beyond the arc further widened the gap, sending Norfolk State into halftime with a commanding 53-17 lead.

The third quarter witnessed Johnson’s all-around brilliance, as she recorded her ninth steal and promptly drained a 3-pointer. Fields and Richardson joined in on the scoring spree, reaching double-figures and making their presence felt on the court. Richardson, in particular, had a standout performance, surpassing her previous career high with a layup in the fourth quarter.

The final period saw Crystal White drain two three-pointers, becoming the last Spartan to reach double-figures. Richardson and White, both coming off the bench, combined for 27 points.

Diamond Johnson led the way for Norfolk State, showcasing her skills on both ends of the floor. She tallied 21 points, a career-high nine steals, and five assists. Freshman Anjanae Richardson also had a standout performance, posting a career-high 16 points on an efficient shooting afternoon.

The Lady Spartans displayed remarkable balance and depth, with six players scoring in double-figures. Johnson, Richardson, Clark, Wheeler, White, and Fields all played pivotal roles in securing the victory.

Looking ahead, Norfolk State’s Lady Spartans will aim to maintain their stellar form as they face off against North Carolina Central on January 8th at 5:30 PM EST.