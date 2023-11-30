The Norfolk State Spartans cruise to a 96-62 win against the William & Mary Tribe courtesy of a 23-point outing from Jamarii Thomas.

The Norfolk State Spartans easily dispatch of the William & Mary Tribe in a 96-62 rout. The Spartans return to their winning ways after an 80-67 defeat to the Wichita State Shockers. With the victory, Norfolk State moves to 5-3 on the year.

Within the first couple minutes of the game, the Spartans jumped out to a 7-0 lead. They followed the opening burst with a 17-5 run. During the run, Jamarii Thomas outscored the entire Tribe team by himself. He scored 11 of the Spartans 24 points, and he dished out three assists.

William & Mary guard Trey Moss broke the run with a three-pointer and followed it up with two free throws. Moss had a good game, but the Spartan offense was on another level. Another three-point make from Gabe Dorsey helped the Tribe cut the lead into single digits, 31-24. However, from there to the end of the first half, the Spartans went on a 14-4 run. Thomas continued to find both the basket and his teammates for easy scores. He and his team went into the half time break up 45-31.

Within the first eight minutes of the second half, the Spartans outscored the Tribe 20-8. 30 seconds into the game, Thomas found Jaylani Darden for an open three-point shot. He drained the shot from distance, giving the Spartans a 48-28. For the rest of the game, the Spartans maintained a healthy lead of 20 or more points. With over six minutes remaining, a three-pointer from Christian Ings have Norfolk State an 80-49 lead, signifying their first lead of more than 30 points. The Tribe cut the lead back into the 20s, but never made a serious push to get back into the game.

Trey Moss was the only consistent scorer for the William & Mary Tribe. Hitting eight of his nine free throws, Moss put up 20 points, three assists, two rebounds, and no turnovers. Gabe Dorsey chipped in with 12 points of his own, but no other player for the Tribe scored more than eight points.

Meanwhile, the Norfolk State Spartans couldn't seem to miss. Jamarii Thomas led all players with 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals. He made all of his five free throws and two of his three three-point attempts. Allen Betrand and Christian Ings both had 15 points. Kuluel Mading made all of his shots for 12 points, and Jaylani Darden hit two three-pointers on his way to 10 points.

The Spartans travel next to Richmond, VA, to play VCU on Dec. 1.