Powered by timely buckets and forced turnovers, the Norfolk State Spartans defeated the Hampton Pirates in the annual Battle of the Bay.

The Norfolk State Spartans improve to 5-0 on the year after a 59-45 win over the Hampton Pirates in the annual Battle of the Bay showdown. The Spartans relied heavily on their stifling defense and key plays from Niya Fields and Kierra Wheeler in order to pull away in the final quarter. Meanwhile, the Pirates fall to 0-3 after previous losses to North Carolina and Providence.

From the tip off, Norfolk State established a 3-2 zone that befuddled the Pirates the entire game. Hampton spent too much time dribbling around and making simple passes instead of getting meaningful actions towards the rim.

Most of Hampton's offense in the first half consisted of free throws and shots at the end of the shot clock. While the Pirate offense never really got going, their defense kept them in the game. Head coach David Six organized his team into a 1-2-2 zone, which the Spartans had trouble scoring against as well.

The first quarter was particularly bad for Norfolk State: due to the nature of the zone, they had wide open threes on nearly every possession, but they couldn't cash in. The Spartans held a considerable size advantage which led to 22 total offensive rebounds, but they couldn't finish at the rim until the end of the quarter. Norfolk State kicked off a 7-0 run to tie the game at 13 going into the second period.

The Spartans started to get some separation in the second quarter. Kierra Wheeler finally found her shot as the imaginary lid was seemingly lifted from the rim. They also continued to dial up the full court pressure on the Pirates, getting the ball out of Makayla Cobb's hands.

Hampton's offense looked even more listless in this quarter. They struggled to get anything going against Norfolk State's zone, and they had trouble against the full court press. The Pirates committed the first of two 10 second backcourt violations in this quarter. The Spartans closed the half on an 8-2 run to take a 26-21 lead.

In the opening minutes of the third quarter, the Spartans managed to put distance between themselves and Hampton. The lead quickly ballooned to a nine-point cushion as Norfolk State led 32-23. Over the next few minutes, however, the Pirates went on a 12-4 run, closing the gap.

The defensive intensity really picked up, leading to more offensive opportunities. They drew two charges in the third quarter. One of which was again Da'Brya Clark, sending her to the bench with her fourth foul. Clark came into the game averaging 11 points a night, but she was held to just three against Hampton.

As the defense continued to get stops, Norfolk State's only source of offense came from free throws. However, after a missed free throw with just seconds on the clock, Hampton guard Le'Asia Foreman drove coast-to-coast and finished a buzzer-beating layup. The crowd exploded with cheers as Foreman tied the game at 37 heading into the final quarter of play.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, they would never retake the lead. The Spartans jumped out with a quick 7-0 run, but Hampton responded. A jump shot from Cheyenne Talbot, an and-one from Foreman, and a put back layup by Casey Miller brought the Pirates within three points of the Spartans, 46-43.

On the next few plays, Niya Fields and the Spartans decided to take over. After Miller's layup, Fields stuck a three-pointer in the Pirates' faces. Anjanae Richardson hit a second three-pointer, giving the Spartans a 52-43 lead.

Fields immediately caused a turnover as the Pirates tried to bring the ball up. After the repeated daggers, Hampton never got close again. After shooting a pair of free throws, Fields kissed goodbye to the Hampton crowd as Norfolk State left with the victory.

Kierra Wheeler and Niya Fields led the way for the Spartans. Wheeler scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 23 minutes of play. Fields, however, never sat; she played all four quarters, scoring 10 points and racking up four steals, four assists, and three rebounds for her squad.

Da'naijah Williams had seven points and nine rebounds, while Makoye Diawara had nine points and nine rebounds. In total, the Spartans out-rebounded Hampton 39-25. Norfolk State had more offensive than defensive rebounds.

Hampton only had one double-digit scorer, Le'Asia Foreman. Foreman scored 12 points, along with five rebounds and three steals. Makayla Cobb, the lead guard, turned the ball over an astonishing 11 times. Cobb, however, was the only Pirate comfortable handling the ball against Norfolk State's pressure. Ariana Wilkes' eight points were the second-most on the team.

The Spartans head south to Miami to play in the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament. They face off against East Tennessee State on Nov. 24.

The Pirates go the opposite direction, traveling up north to Brooklyn in the LIU Classic. They also play on Nov. 24 against New Mexico State.