Norfolk State football made a major splash recently, hiring ex-NFL quarterback Michael Vick as their next head coach.

Just 10 days since it was announced, Vick has landed his first player in the transfer portal — former UTSA defensive tackle Nick Booker-Brown.

Via LightOnSports:

Norfolk State has landed a commitment from former UTSA DL Nick Booker-Brown. He recorded 45 tackles, 12.5 tfl, 5.5 sacks, 5 pbus, and 1 forced fumble during his time with the Roadrunners.”

Booker-Brown was mostly a reserve at UTSA after transferring from NC State. He should likely start with Norfolk State football, though. The Spartans went just 4-8 in the 2024 season and decided to part ways with Dawson Odums after four years, paving the way for Vick's hiring.

The legendary NFL signal-caller had the chance for the Sacramento State job but decided on Norfolk State instead. Vick of course starred in Virginia during his college career, playing for Virginia Tech before taking his talents to the professional level.

After Norfolk State football hired him, Vick expressed confidence in turning this program around:

“A prestigious HBCU with a rich athletics history, NSU provides a tremendous environment for students to reach their full potential on the field and just as importantly, in the classroom,” Vick said. “I am honored to join the Norfolk State family.”

The addition of Vick will certainly change things for the Spartans. Just like we saw when Deion Sanders went to Jackson State before taking over at Colorado, Vick should also lure in many special players as he looks to build the program into a force in the FCS.

If Vick can get anywhere close to Coach Prime on the college sidelines, there will be some special years ahead for Norfolk State. In fact, Vick even spoke to Sanders. He's already heard the Deion comparisons given the same path he's heading on, but Vick has shut them down.

Booker-Brown should be the first of many players who decide to join the Spartans.