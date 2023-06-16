Norland, an upcoming simulator game set in medieval times, will be making its way to the upcoming Steam Next Fest.

Norland is a medieval kingdom simulator available on PC. The game has the player managing a noble family, along with everything that entails. That includes managing the citizens of the city, from the peasants to soldiers, and even the criminals. Players will have to manage each of their citizen’s needs, wants, and more. Each citizen the player manages has their own distinct personality, which dictates how they react to your management skills. Sometimes, this can lead to death.

An interesting feature that Norland has is its Complex Story Generation. The game takes into account each of the individuals in the story, generating complex stories based on various variables. These stories range include social stratification, crime, riots, religious controversies, and even a fight for the throne. The player won’t know what will happen in their story until it is too late.

Players have to manage not just the situation within their city, but also without. Players can interact with other settlements, whether it is through peaceful means or not. Some of the events the player encounters will involve other cities, and the player must respond accordingly. This includes taking in refugees, or even war.

Speaking of war, battles are an integral part of Norland. Now and then, the player will find themselves having to fight off invaders. When that happens, the player must take control of their army, taking into account their equipment, as well as their morale. This applies to every single soldier the player owns.

Finally, players can decide what kind of culture their city has. They can decide to be a very aggressive society, a peaceful one, a military one, or a mix. It’s up to the player to decide what he wants the city to be like.

Players who are interested in Norland will be able to try the game out for a limited time during the upcoming Steam Next Fest. The demo will be available from June 19 at 10:00 AM PDT to June 26 at 10:00 AM PDT. This is also the duration of the entire fest.

That’s all the information we have about Norland and its appearance in the upcoming Steam Next Fest. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.