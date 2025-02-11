Norman Powell is enjoying a career-best season with the Los Angeles Clippers, emerging as the team’s leading scorer while forming a stronger bond with James Harden. In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Law Murray, Powell credited his increased leadership role as the key factor in developing a closer relationship with Harden this season.

“I think this year, we really are a lot closer just because of that leadership role that I’m stepping into, being the one or two option every single night,” Powell said. “Me and him really talking and figuring out how we can best lead the team and making sure that we can get everybody to rally behind us and get the best out of every individual that’s playing. And the guys that are staying ready and being ready for their opportunity as well, we’ve been talking a lot with that.”

The 31-year-old Powell is in his 10th NBA season and has taken on a significant role for the Clippers, averaging a career-high 24 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting an efficient 49.6% from the field and 42.9% from three across 43 games played. His consistent production has been instrumental in keeping Los Angeles in the playoff mix, as the team holds a 29-23 record and sits sixth in the Western Conference.

James Harden and Norman Powell's growing chemistry strengthens Clippers' leadership core

Harden has also been a crucial contributor in his first full season with the Clippers. The 35-year-old, now in his 16th NBA season, is averaging 21.3 points, 8.6 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game in 49 appearances. His playmaking ability and scoring efficiency have helped stabilize the Clippers’ offense, and his strong performances earned him a selection to this year’s All-Star Game in San Francisco — his first since 2022.

Powell’s emergence as a primary scoring option has provided a boost for Los Angeles, especially as the team continues to navigate a highly competitive Western Conference. His chemistry with Harden has played a key role in shaping the Clippers’ offensive identity, with both players emphasizing leadership and communication.

The Clippers are coming off a dominant 130-110 victory over the Utah Jazz, marking a strong bounce-back performance after a recent rough stretch. They will look to maintain their momentum against the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) on Wednesday night before heading into the All-Star break.