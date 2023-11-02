North Carolina A&T began its homecoming week on a sour note as spray painters vandalized the school's entrance sign

North Carolina A&T University's homecoming got off to a rough start when vandals targeted the school's entrance sign, as reported by HBCU Gameday. While homecoming is typically a time of unity and celebration, this act of vandalism has left some with mixed feelings.

The sign had a green line of spray paint crossed through the “North Carolina” portion of the school's name. There was also a “Free Congo” message and a profanity-centered statement deriding the police.

North Carolina A&T officials released an email on Tuesday to students and faculty.

“This morning, several locations around campus were vandalized with graffiti spray-painted on numerous buildings and signs,” the email said. “The University Police Department shared that some of the messages could be considered political in nature and a possible call to action. We take this matter seriously, and UPD is actively working to identify those responsible and ensure appropriate measures are taken to address the issue and prevent future incidents.”

The statement continued, “UPD cameras detected someone wearing all black with their face covered and carrying a black bookbag who might be the culprit. Investigators are working to identify them. The safety and preservation of the North Carolina A&T campus environment are of utmost importance, and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all members of our community.”

HBCUs around the country have dealt with violence and crime around homecoming week. Fortunately, unlike other schools, the crime at North Carolina A&T was harmless.

The university is still set to host its other homecoming events. LeBron James' show The Shop comes to campus on Nov. 2, and the Aggie football team kicks off against Towson University on Nov. 4.