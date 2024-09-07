The Winston-Salem State Rams will travel 30 minutes to face their HBCU rival, North Carolina A&T, this Saturday for bragging rights as the best HBCU in the 336 area code. The matchup between the two neighboring teams dates back to 1945, with the Aggies leading the series 42-12 in 54 games.

Since 2006, the series has been more competitive, with Winston-Salem State winning three of the last five meetings.

North Carolina A&T aim to secure their first home opener victory this Saturday after losing all five home games last season as well as only winning one game for the entire season. They are coming off a 45-13 loss to Wake Forest, another Winston-Salem program. The Aggies looked competitive in the first half of the game but Wake Forest eventually pulled away in the second half.

Redshirt junior Kenji Christian rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown in the game against Wake Forest, showcasing the Aggies’ rushing prowess. Quarterback Kevin White threw for 116 yards, completing 66.7% of his passes finishing 10-of-15.

Coach Vincent Brown, speaking at the CAA coaches conference, highlighted the positives from the Wake Forest game, noting, “We didn’t turn the ball over, and we were able to effectively run the football.” He added, “Our goal is to limit their explosive plays.”

On the other side, the Rams are coming off a 34-3 victory over Bluefield State University. Sophomore quarterback Daylin Lee, standing 6-foot-4, completed 12 of 22 passes for 152 yards. Juniors Gabriel Linen and Noah Marshall each scored a rushing touchdown, and senior defensive back Justin Fleming returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

“They’re a very scrappy defense,” Brown said of the Rams. “Their quarterback played really well. We know this will be a competitive game. We can’t come in too excited; we’re going to get their best.”

The game is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Truist Stadium and can be streamed with a FloSports subscription.