North Carolina basketball officially has their first commitment from the 2025 class. Four-star recruit Derek Dixon decided to sign with the Tar Heels on Friday, the No. 51 ranked player in the country. Following his decision, Dixon revealed why he chose the prestigious UNC program.

Via Dushawn London of 247Sports:

“I want to win and that's what Carolina is all about,” Dixon said. “The fit was there and I had a great relationship with the coaching staff. They're people I can trust and believe in. I also think they give me a great platform. I'm going to be playing against the best of the best night in and night out.”

North Carolina assistant Jeff Lebo alongside head coach Hubert Davis were the main culprits behind recruiting Dixon, who was also pursued by Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Vanderbilt.

“Coach Lebo was my lead recruiter and he contacted me a lot throughout my process,” Dixon said. “Since they came in a little bit later they wanted to make sure that I saw the vision in what they saw for me. Coach Davis also reached out a lot and called me a lot compared to some of the other schools.