The North Carolina basketball program is looking to rebound this season and get back to the NCAA Tournament without Caleb Love, and Armando Bacot had an honest conversation about what the departure means for both parties.

“I definitely think it was for the best for him,” Armando Bacot said, via John Fanta of Fox Sports. “Just for him, he needed a fresh start. Between how the fans were toward him and the media attention he got, it was tough for him. Sometimes in life, you've got to get divorced. You have to do things like that. Caleb is like the wife you divorced, but you both still have a kid together. He hit one of the greatest shots in North Carolina history. It's tough to see him go, but he'll always be a part of history here.”

Bacot mentioned Caleb Love's three-point shot in the 2022 Final Four that essentially sealed the victory against Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's final game. North Carolina lost in the national championship game to Kansas, but that game will be remembered forever.

North Carolina went into last season as the No. 1 team in the AP poll, and proceeded to miss the NCAA Tournament. Love received a lot of criticism for his play.

Love transferred to Michigan initially, but was not able to go there because he did not have the adequate amount of transferable credits to go there. Instead, Love is in Arizona, another basketball powerhouse.

It will be intriguing to see if the separation is good for both parties.