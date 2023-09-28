North Carolina basketball star Armando Bacot recently sat down with Jeff Goodman for an appearance on The Field of 68 and discussed why he believes the Tar Heels will bounce back this season, and he said better leadership from himself along with the leadership of Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan will help the team get back to where it belongs.

“All it takes is one guy in the locker room to be that guy, me personally I'm like, the type of person, I'ma just play, I don't really do too much talking,” Armando Bacot said to Goodman on The Field of 68. “If it's a matchup then you might hear me talk a little bit, but I'm more of the type of person I'm just going out there, just playing hard and doing my job. But, think it's just having that one guy. … I think I'm gonna try to do a better job too. Not just talking trash, doing things like that. I think Cormac is that guy to really bring it out of us.”

The North Carolina basketball program disappointed last season, missing the NCAA Tournament coming off of a trip to the national championship game in 2022 and entering last year as the preseason No. 1 team. Armando Bacot is a big reason why North Carolina was highly touted last year, and he still is a very good player.

It will be on Hubert Davis and the rest of the players around Bacot to make North Carolina a winner again this season. Cormac Ryan, a player with tons of experience in the ACC, should help out with that.