North Carolina basketball will get one of its top recruits from the Class of 2024 a year earlier. Elliot Cadeau, a consensus five-star recruit, will enroll early at North Carolina and reclassify with the Class of 2023, according to Jonathan Givony.

“I think I’m ready,” Cadeau said. “I think that I can play in college in a couple of months. There’s no reason to stay in high school, because I can hang with college players right now.”

Cadeau will enroll at North Carolina next week and join a UNC team that is trying to bounce back from an uncharacteristic season in which it did not reach the NCAA tournament.

Cadeau, who committed to UNC last December, should help the Tar Hees right away with his elite ball movement and vision. He and returning guard R.J. Davis could make up one of the best backcourts in the country next season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 18-year-old said that the UNC coaching staff wanting him this year and the flexibility that reclassifying offers are what drew him to the decision.

“My goal was always to be one and done,” Cadeau said. “Reclassing doesn’t change that. It’s definitely my end goal — to be in the draft as soon as possible — but this takes pressure off me to be one and done and gives me the option of staying two years if needed.”

North Carolina apparently has a big role carved out for Elliot Cadeau for the upcoming season. The Tar Heels will try to help him develop into one of the top picks in the 2024 NBA Draft and, in turn, hope that he can help them win some big games along the way.