With Mike Brey leaving Notre Dame, many of his former players are looking for new homes. North Carolina has become a beneficiary, as one of Brey’s top scorers has decided to join the Tar Heels.

Point guard Cormac Ryan has committed to North Carolina, via CJ Moore, Sam Vecenie and Brendan Marks of The Athletic. Ryan joins the Tar Heels as a graduate transfer after entering the portal in late March.

Coming out of high school, Ryan chose to attend Stanford. However, after his rookie season, he transferred to Notre Dame. Now transferring again, Ryan thinks he found the right destination in North Carolina, via Travis Branham of 247Sports.

“Ultimately why I chose North Carolina, I felt a strong connection with Hubert Davis who is a phenomenal basketball coach and person,” Ryan said. “I think we are poised to have a hungry and talented group. That is something that really drew me and my role and fit with those guys really excites me.”

After averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds during his freshman year with the Cardinal, Ryan upped his game with Notre Dame. In 92 games with the Fighting Irish, Ryan averaged 10.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 42 percent on the floor and almost 37 percent from behind the arc.

Adding Cormac Ryan will help North Carolina replace Caleb Love, who transferred to Michigan. Ryan gives the Tar Heels a veteran point guard with a knack for shooting the basketball. After learning from Mike Brey, Ryan will look for his skills to transfer over as he begins his Tar Heels tenure.