Naithan George hit the go-ahead layup with 7.7 seconds remaining and Georgia Tech beat No. 3 North Carolina basketball 74-73 on Tuesday night to end the Tar Heels' 10-game winning streak.

North Carolina called a timeout with 4.6 seconds remaining, but RJ Davis missed a last-second jumper, prompting Georgia Tech fans to celebrate by rushing onto the court and North Carolina basketball fans to react on social media:

Christopher Freeman says – “While North Carolina‘s loss to Georgia Tech may have been stunning, I don't think it was as much as UNC looking ahead to the Duke game on Saturday as it was Georgia Tech outplaying them when it mattered the most…”

Alex Holder had thoughts on North Carolina basketball – “Two takeaways from college hoops tonight: 1.) South Carolina is good and should be ranked. I’m sold. 2.) The North Carolina Tar Heels are not world beaters like a lot of the national media were putting on. They’re good, really good, but not world beaters.”

Of course, North Carolina basketball fans are upset at the final play where it appeared as though star RJ Davis was fouled while looking to hit the game-winning shot. Unfortunately, the officials let them play, swallowed their whistles, and the Tar Heels suffered the upset loss.

It doesn't get easier for the Tar Heels. Up next, North Carolina takes on no. 7 Duke on Saturday.

 