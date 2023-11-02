Former North Carolina basketball star and NBA All-Star tragically passed away at the age of 69. RIP to a basketball legend.

The North Carolina basketball program is at a loss on Thursday, as legendary player Walter Davis reportedly passed away. He will always be remembered for his playing days at UNC and the NBA.

Walter Davis was 69 years old at the time of his death, according to basketball analyst Jeff Goodman. He was visiting with his family in Charlotte, NC.

“Former UNC star Walter Davis passed away at 69 years old this morning of natural causes while visiting family in Charlotte. He scored 1,863 points, grabbed 670 rebounds, and had 409 assists playing for Dean Smith. Davis won NBA Rookie-of-the-Year honors with the Suns in 1978 and was a five-time NBA All-Star. Davis is also the uncle of UNC head coach Hubert Davis.”

Not only was Davis a star for the North Carolina basketball team and in the NBA, but he also took home a gold medal on Team USA back in 1976, per the Tar Heels website. He was incredibly decorated throughout his basketball career, making him one of the game's biggest legends.

He's remembered for having one of the best shooting forms during his time in college. Perhaps his most iconic play was against North Carolina basketball's biggest rival Duke.

Davis hit a “25-foot shot at the buzzer against Duke that capped an eight-point comeback in the final 17 seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime, where the Tar Heels won. It is one of the most iconic moments in college basketball and, even as a freshman, cemented his place in Carolina Basketball history.”

Davis played in the NBA from 1977 to 1992. He spent most of his career playing for the Phoenix Suns. However, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers in the late portion of his career.

RIP to Walter Davis. He was a true North Carolina basketball legend.