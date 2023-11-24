Hubert Davis saw his North Carolina squad led by Armando Bacot crumble in the Battle 4 Atlantis game because of Villanova's Eric Dixon.

Battle 4 Atlantis is in full swing and the exciting rivalry between North Carolina and Villanova happened in the Bahamas. Hubert Davis had a lot of expectations for his Tar Heels before they faced the Wildcats but one man stopped it all. He goes by the name of Eric Dixon and he completely demolished the star-studded squad with Armando Bacot, Harrison Ingram, and RJ Davis. Dixon dominated in such a great fashion that the North Carolina basketball head honcho had to give him his flowers, via Jeremiah Holloway of 247 Sports.

“At the end of the day, Eric Dixon kicked our tail. He just had a phenomenal game. His ability to be able to not only score in the post, but he hit three threes. His passing, he just dictated everything on both ends of the floor,” Hubert Davis said about the young star out of the Villanova basketball program.

Dixon led all scorers in this Battle 4 Atlantis matchup with a smooth 34 points. Shooting all of these shots with a 57.8% clip from all three levels made it more impressive. But, that was not what stood out for the North Carolina head coach. Davis noted how good of a job the Wildcats star had against Armando Bacot, “I thought defensively, he did a good job against Armando (Bacot). I really think the difference maker was Eric in the way that he played tonight.”

The supposed star for the Tar Heels only scored eight points despite dominating the glass with 18 rebounds. Overall, Dixon scorched and lit up the North Carolina squad en route to a possible championship run.