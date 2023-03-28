Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The North Carolina basketball program had a disappointing season in 2022-2023, but Hubert Davis recently came out and said the team was still good this season, according to Ross Martin of Inside Carolina.

“To win 20 games, it wasn’t where we wanted to be,” Hubert Davis said, via Martin. “But winning 20 games, you’re a good basketball team. We weren’t as good as we could become, and we weren’t a great basketball team, but we were a good basketball team.”

It was a very disappointing season for the North Carolina basketball program. It came into the season as the no. 1 team in the AP Poll coming off of a season in which it went to the National Championship game, and proceeded to go 20-13, with a 11-9 record in ACC play. The Tar Heels were invited to the NIT, but declined the invitation, opting to focus on next season.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It has been an active offseason so far for the Tar Heels, as guard Caleb Love entered the transfer portal. They did get some good news with the return of Armando Bacot.

Following Caleb Love transferring, the Tar Heels quickly landed guard Paxson Wojcik from the transfer portal. He previously played at Brown and Loyola (IL). He will have one year of eligibility with North Carolina.

Armando Bacot is a proven player, and with Paxson Wojcik joining the fold, Hubert Davis will hope to lead a resurgent Tar Heels team in the 2023-2024 season. If they can do so, North Carolina should return to being contenders on the ACC.