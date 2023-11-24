Kyle Neptune and the Villanova Wildcats pulled off a stunning upset against UNC to reach the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Last season was a tough year for the Villanova Wildcats. It was Kyle Neptune’s first year as head coach after the retirement of legendary head coach Jay Wright. Villanova finished with a record of 17-17 and 10-10 in Big East Conference play. The team missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in about a decade. It’s a different season though and the Wildcats have looked much better this year. They upset UNC to reach the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament and Neptune sounded off following the win via Eugene Rapay of LOHUD Sports.

"Some things didn't go our way. We missed shots we can make. They're a good defensive team. They're big, athletic and had a good gameplan to make it tough for us, but credit to our guys. They just stayed poised and kept coming." -Kyle Neptune on rallying from 9pt deficits — Eugene Rapay (@erapay5) November 24, 2023

Villanova and Kyle Neptune pulled off a thrilling 83-81 win over UNC to move into the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament against Penny Hardaway and Memphis. Both teams are unranked and beat ranked opponents.

So far this season, Villanova is 5-1 and has won three games in a row. Things are looking much better in Neptune’s second year as head coach. Jay Wright’s shoes are heavy shoes to fill. Wright won two NCAA championships and took the team to four appearances in the Final Four.

But Neptune was definitely along for the ride. Neptune got his start as a video coordinator under Wright at Villanova in 2008. He also served as an assistant coach under Wright from 2013-2021.

Neptune’s coaching career also included a stop as an assistant coach at Niagara from 2010-2013 and and serving as the head coach at Fordham during the 2021-22 season before he returned to Villanova. Depending on what happens in the championship game, it’s likely Villanova cracks the top 25 at the beginning of next week.