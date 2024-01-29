North Carolina looks to stay perfect in ACC play as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Georgia Tech prediction and pick.

North Carolina looks to stay perfect in ACC play as they face Georgia Tech. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Georgia Tech prediction, pick, and how to watch.

North Carolina enters the game sitting at 17-3 on the year while sitting 9-0 in conference play. They fell by two earlier in the season to Villanova, while also falling to UCONN and Kentucky. Since that loss to Kentucky, they have won ten straight games. Further, each of those games where wins by ten or more points, including eight straight in ACC play.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech comes in sitting at 9-11 on the year with a 2-7 record in ACC play. Their first ACC win was their first ACC game, upsetting Duke 72-68. After completing their nonconference schedule, they have lost seven of eight games in ACC play. The only win was a three-point win over Clemson, while they are coming off being blown out by Virginia Tech.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Georgia Tech Odds

North Carolina: -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -630

Georgia Tech: +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +450

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is sixth according to KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are sitting 15th on the offensive side of things while sitting south on the defensive side of things. They have done all of this while facing the 11th hardest schedule in the nation according to KenPom. North Carolina is 16th in the nation in points per game. They are led by RJ Davis. While Davis shoots just 44.8 percent from the field, he is a solid three-point shooter, hitting 40.8 percent of his threes. That has led to him scoring 21.2 points per game this year to lead the team. He also helps the offense with his 3.3 assists this year.

Armando Bacot is also scoring well. He comes into the game with 13.6 points per game, and he is shooting 53.4 percent from the field this year. Joining him in scoring well is Harrison Ingram. He comes in with 12.4 points per game this year.

The rebounding game is great for North Carolina. They are seventh in the nation in rebounds per game this year, while sitting 47th in the nation in offensive rounds, and fifth in defensive rebounds. Bacot and Ingram lead the way here too. Bacot comes in with 10.0 rebounds per game this year, while Ingram comes in with 8.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, both of them have over two offensive rebounds per game this year.

On defense, North Carolina ranks 95th in the nation in points against this year but sits 16th in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Bacot is a disruptive force here too, coming in with 2.0 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, both Ingram and Davis have 1.4. steals per game.

Why Georgia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgia Tech sits 133rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. they are 95th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 208th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Georgia Tech is 177th in the nation in points per game but sits 228th in effective field goal percentage this year. Miles Kelly leads the way this year. He is scoring 14.2 points per game this year but is shooting just 35.4 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Baye Ndongo comes in with 13.3 points per game and is doing well. He comes in shooting 60.4 percent this year. Nathan George leads the way with 5.1 assists per game this year, while he is also scoring 9.2 points per game this year.

Georgia Tech is 60th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 56th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, but they are 225th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Baye Ndonog leads the way here, with 8.6 rebounds per game this year. Further, Miles Kelly comes in with 5.8 rebounds per game while also leading the team in points this year.

Georgia Tech is 260th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Ndongo comes in with 1.4 blocks per game this year, while also having .9 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, Tafara Gapare comes in with a block per game this year.

Final North Carolina-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick

North Carolina has been running through ACC play this year. They are 7-2 against the spread in ACC play this year. They did not cover in their first ACC game against Florida State when favored by 12 and then failed to cover the 21 points against Louisville. Meanwhile, Georgia Tech has covered just three times, two of them in their wins, and the other one in their loss to Duke. Outside of the two Duke games, they have struggled against top-level teams this year. That is going to continue in this one.

Final North Carolina-Georgia Tech Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -10.5 (-115)