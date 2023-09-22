North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin, Sr. announced his retirement from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University after 15 years of leadership. The announcement was made during a Board of Trustees meeting and then announced to the campus community via email. In the letter to the campus community, Martin expressed his gratitude to colleagues, alumni, and supporters for their contributions to the university's progress over the past 14 years. He also looked forward to his final months as Chancellor the remaining eight months of his tenure as chancellor and his future post-retirement.

Martin, currently the longest-serving chancellor in the University of North Carolina System and among all HBCUs, left his mark on the institution, In his tenure, North Carolina A&T has become a highly impactful research institution and the leading producer of Black STEM graduates in the nation. Additionally, it holds the distinction of being the largest HBCU in U.S. history. The university boasts an enrollment figure of 13,883 students in the 2023-2024 school year and is tied for 7th place with Hampton on U.S. News & World Reports Top 10 HBCUs list. Martin is the first alumnus to lead A&T.

“Harold Martin is the very model of a devoted, effective public servant. He’s a brilliant thinker, a disciplined leader, and a great man,” University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans said of the Chancellor. “For more than three decades, he’s been a friend, a mentor, and an inspiration to students and colleagues across the UNC System.

“Under Harold’s leadership, North Carolina A&T has become one of the strongest and most impressive institutions in all of American higher education. He’s an Aggie legend — an alum who embodies the best of the A&T spirit and who helped grow his alma mater into a powerhouse of research, economic impact, and life-changing opportunity. It’s been a privilege to serve alongside him.”

Martin's educational journey includes earning his bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering at A&T, followed by a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech. After joining the A&T College of Engineering faculty, Martin steadily progressed through various academic positions, including department chair, dean of the college, and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. He later served as the chancellor of Winston-Salem State University for nearly seven years, contributing to the university's growth and development. In 2006, Martin was appointed senior vice president of Academic Affairs for the UNC System.

As the chief academic officer of the System, he served under President Erskine Bowles and gained valuable insight into the impact of policies and politics on the system's 17 campuses. In 2009, when the chancellorship of A&T became available, he emerged as the unanimous candidate for the position. He accepted the role in May of that year and joined the university the following month.