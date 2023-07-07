With Bob Huggins resigning from his role as West Virginia men's basketball head coach, there has been a mass exodus of players leaving the program. North Carolina has been the latest team to benefit off of West Virginia's misfortune, landing one of the more exciting players in the transfer portal.

James Okonkwo has transferred to North Carolina, via Charlie Parent of Zagsblog. Okonkwo becomes the fifth player to transfer to the Tar Heels this offseason as North Carolina looks to load up for an NCAA Tournament run.

After appearing in just three games his first year on campus, Okonkwo saw the court in 31 Mountaineers contests this past season. Over 11 minutes a game, he averaged 2.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game while shooting 57 percent from the floor.

Stretching Okonkwo's stats over 40 minutes, the forward would average 9.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. However, he isn't necessarily guaranteed a starting role upon arrival. Still, Okonkwo will look to make a major impact in whatever role North Carolina puts him in.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a disappointing season in which they missed the NCAA Tournament. They went 20-13 overall and just 11-9 in ACC play. Hubert Davis and company have been working all offseason to ensure that outcome doesn't happen again this upcoming season.

James Okonkwo will now play a role in North Carolina's resurgence. While things didn't end up working out in West Virginia, Okonkwo has now been afforded a fresh start. Playing for the Tar Heels, Okonkwo is poised for a major opportunity.