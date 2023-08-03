Two HBCU football standouts land on the preseason Walter Payton Award watch list. North Carolina Central's dual-threat quarterback Davius Richard and Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard made the list as the only HBCU players to be featured.

The Walter Payton Award is named after former Jackson State legend Walter Payton and is awarded to the best offensive player in the FCS. Since its inception in 1987, only two HBCU players have won the award: Grambling running back Walter Dean in 1990 and Alcorn State great Steve “Air” McNair four years later.

Richard isn't a stranger to the list. He was a finalist for the award last year, which eventually went to University of Incarnate Ward quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. Richard led the North Carolina Central football team to a Celebration Bowl championship win over the Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State Tigers.

Richard threw for 2,661 yards and 25 TDs while also rushing for 788 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He would be the first MEAC player to hold the award if he wins this year.

Jarveon Howard, meanwhile, looks to follow in McNair's footsteps and be the second Alcorn State Braves football player to win the award. Last season, Howard rushed for 1,275 yards on 250 attempts and scored 12 touchdowns.

Howard was also competitive against out-of-conference teams, rushing for 199 yards and scoring 1 touchdown in a close 31-27 loss against the Western Athletic Conference's Stephen F. Austin. His best game was against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff where he rushed for 299 yards and four touchdowns, including a 78-yard run for his final score of the game.