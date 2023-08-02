FCS coaches around the nation believe that Jackson State, North Carolina Central, and FAMU will lead the pack in HBCU football. The three HBCUs were featured amongst the ranks of perennial Championship contenders on the preseason FCS coaches poll, via CBS Sports.

Jackson State, fresh off of an unbeaten season in the conference, was ranked 11th in the coach's poll after peaking as high as 5th during the regular season. The team looks to maintain the dominance of the past two seasons with first-year head coach and alumnus T.C. Taylor at the helm. The Tigers had the top defense in the FCS last season, holding teams to only 13.5 points, 135.3 passing yards, and 117 rushing yards per game.

The defending Celebration Bowl champion North Carolina Central Eagles are ranked 17th in the poll. The Eagles return most of their championship team from last season, including stand-out dual-threat quarterback Davius Richard. The 6'3″ playmaking QB threw for 2,661 yards and 25 TDs while also rushing for 788 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

North Carolina Central also made a statement early in the season with a wire-to-wire win 45-27 victory over New Hampshire, who's ranked #15 in the preseason poll.

Flordia A&M is another HBCU football standout and ranked 23rd on the list after a successful season last year. After starting the previous campaign with two losses, including a demoralizing 59-3 loss to Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic, the Rattlers won the rest of the games on their schedule and hope to be the only HBCU the make the FCS playoffs for the second year in a row.

However, Florida A&M was snubbed from a selection, and their 9-2 record last year fares better than the two institutions above them (Idaho & Mercer). The team, led by Willie Simmons, looks to make a bigger statement this year and clinch a SWAC championship and Celebration Bowl birth.