When North Carolina Central's football team took the field in the 2022 Celebration Bowl, the HBCU community was on their side. Just weeks before, news that then Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was hired to coach the Colorado Buffalos had dropped. Many HBCU fans were devastated at his sudden departure from the SWAC and wanted to see Sanders' team beaten as a testament to the greatness of HBCU football. But many astute observers understood that North Carolina Central was a formidable foe.

The Eagles tallied a 9-2 record in the regular season last year. They boasted one of the best offenses in HBCU football led by dual-threat quarterback Davis Richard. The Eagles star QB threw for 2,661 yards and 25 TDs while also rushing for 788 yards and 15 touchdowns. They boasted the number 1 scoring offense in the MEAC last season, tallying 38.5 points per game. The total was ten points better than MEAC co-champion Howard University, which scored 28.3 points per game.

Their run defense was second in the conference, only allowing 129.8 rushing yards per game and 14 rushing touchdowns on the season. They reeled off impressive wins versus rival North Carolina A&T and FCS playoffs contender New Hampshire. Yet, the Eagles still felt disrespected heading into the prime-time HBCU event.

Coach Trei Oliver spoke about the disrespect felt at the Celebration Bowl in December.

“Their athletic director [Ashley Robinson] addressed us as North Carolina State University. We pull up to a dinner the other night, [their] buses won’t move. They got to drop our guys off in the middle of a street,” Oliver said after the Eagles' Celebration Bowl victory. (h/t Mia Berry of Andscape).

“Pregame we’re supposed to come out at a certain time before the national anthem. For whatever reason, the team wasn’t ready, so they stopped everything. My guys sat in the tunnel for 10 minutes waiting to come out. But it didn’t matter. … They’re gonna put some respect on our name and Black colleges.”

The Eagles definitely earned respect. They won over the heavily favored Jackson State Tigers in overtime 41-34. The nation was put on notice that the Eagles were the team to beat in HBCU football. Now, North Carolina Central is poised to defend its crown as football champions.

The Eagles return many key contributors from last year's championship team, including Davius Richards and defensive standout Khalil Baker. While many polls have the team poised to repeat, North Carolina Central football looks to solidify itself as the standard bearer in the MEAC.

Although the Eagles had the best record in the conference, a loss to South Carolina State cost North Carolina Central the claim of being outright MEAC champions. Because of this, they share a co-champion title with the Howard Bison. The Howard football team even got custom-made championship rings designed.

Oliver was dismissive about the Bison at MEAC media day when asked about it by Howard alumnus and ESPN Football analyst Jay Walker.

“Was that a class ring?” Oliver quipped.

(NCCU) Coach Trei Oliver… not a fan of Co Champions😂😅 pic.twitter.com/vpAVOTxTer — Flicks📶 (@Kellyflickss) July 21, 2023

The Eagles look to become outright MEAC champions this year and secure a win over the SWAC once again in the Celebration Bowl. The Eagles start their season vs. former CIAA rival Winston-Salem State on September 2nd at 4 PM EST.