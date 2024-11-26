With one game remaining in the 2024 season, North Carolina is already looking for its next head football coach. The team announced on Tuesday that two-time head coach Mack Brown would not return in 2025 and essentially fired him after six years of his second term.

Just hours later, the team is apparently already beginning its job search with potential replacements being named. Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith was singled out as a top candidate, per On3 Sports. Smith graduated from the school in 2006 and began his coaching career in Chapel Hill the following year as a graduate assistant. He enrolled at North Carolina just four years after Brown left the school in 1997 to accept the head coaching position at Texas.

At North Carolina, Smith was a member of the football team for four years as a reserve offensive guard. Injuries limited his time on the field, resulting in the former Maryland all-state high school star not pursuing a professional career.

As a coach, Smith is best known for his three-year run as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2021 to 2023. While largely unsuccessful with the team, he has rebounded significantly in 2024 and has been credited for a lot of the Steelers' surprising success. Overall, he has spent 16 years coaching in the NFL.

While Smith has a lengthy track record as a coach in the NFL, he has just a dash of coaching experience at the collegiate level. The 42-year-old spent one year as a graduate assistant with his alma mater and one year in 2010 as an analyst at Ole Miss.

Mack Brown to finish out 2024 regular season

If Smith chooses to return to his alma mater for the 2025 season, he would become the 35th head coach in North Carolina football history. However, before he even makes a decision, Brown will finish out the 2024 regular season before officially ending his term.

The Tar Heels have one game remaining in the regular season — a Week 14 rivalry game against NC State. Already with six wins on the year, North Carolina qualified for a bowl game after beating Wake Forest in Week 12. However, the team has not made a decision on whether Brown will coach the team in their bowl game or not.

Brown's firing came one day after he confirmed that he wanted to return to coach in 2025. As a result, North Carolina failed to reach an agreement with the coach and will reportedly absorb over $2 million to buy out his current contract.