The North Carolina football program has Bill Belichick as their head coach, and he's building out his team. North Carolina football gave Belichick $20 million. They also gave him the power to build his coaching staff. As a result, Belichick is targeting a prominent high school coach for his assistant job, according to Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports.

The university is targeting Billy Miller, the head coach at high school powerhouse, IMG Academy. They're the second-ranked team in all of Florida and the 17th-ranked team in the country. IMG has produced plenty of elite recruits and even NFL players. For instance, guys like Greg Newsome II, Evan Neal, and Tony Jones Jr. went to the school.

However, the connection runs deeper than solely a success story with an elite high school team. Miller coached under Belichick with the New England Patriots in 2014. He was a special teams coaching assistant under Belichick for five months. Then, he took a job with IMG that same year, before being named the head coach in 2022.

Will North Carolina football bring Billy Miller to Bill Belichick?

Considering the two have worked together and the connection is there, it might happen. Interestingly enough, an Inside Carolina article reports that the university “expects him to take the position.” Going from high school to college is a challenge. Also, IMG has been a powerhouse for years.

On the flip side, North Carolina football has been stuck in mediocrity for quite some time. Going from Mack Brown to Belichick could do wonders. However, adding Miller could be the diamond in the rough for his coaching staff. Someone who can relate to players, and understands a high school player's mentality, and decisions are crucial. Plus, it might be close to Belichick's timeline for North Carolina football to have their coaching staff assembled.

After all, Belichick has never dealt with NIL and the transfer portal before, let alone coaching college football. Bringing in Miller could help alleviate that disconnect that might be present between the 72-year-old head coach and his team.