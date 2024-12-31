With Bill Belichick officially taking over as the head coach of the North Carolina football program, his task is now to put together a staff to get ready for the 2025 season, and he elaborated on his vision for his staff and gave a timeline for when it would start taking shape during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I'll really start to move on that this week and next week,” Bill Belichick said. “Again, a lot of coaches that are potentially available that'll be on the staff or either still involved in college football bowl games, playoffs, or they're still involved in the NFL, which we still have another week of the regular season and then some of them are in the playoffs as well. So we'll see how that plays out, but they'll be a strong NFL presence on the staff, but not exclusively. We have some other people too that we're working on, so try to put together the best that we can. Coaches that'll help the players and help produce winning football at Carolina. That's what we're there for. We're there to help the players.”

Expand Tweet

It is interesting, but not too surprising, to hear Belichick say that his staff will have a strong NFL presence on it. That could be a good recruiting pitch for players, telling them that they can come play for a staff that has experience and knows what it takes for a player to succeed at the NFL level. Freddie Kitchens, who has a significant background in the NFL, was the interim coach for the North Carolina football team during the Wasabi Fenway Bowl against UConn, and he will be on Belichick's staff as well.

It will be interesting to monitor who joins Belichick's staff. He will have the help of Michael Lombardi with him as well, who is the general manager for the program and had previous ties to Belichick.

Amid all of this, Belichick and North Carolina football are managing the transfer portal, which the head coach said is much like free agency and the first day after the NFL Draft when signing undrafted free agents.