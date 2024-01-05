The Tar Heels are hiring Geoff Collins as new DC.

The North Carolina football program decided to let go of defensive coordinator Gene Chizik after the season came to an end. Now, Mack Brown and the Tar Heels are in the market for a new play-caller on defense, and one rising candidate is Geoff Collins, the former Georgia Tech and Temple head coach, per John Brice of Football Scoop.

‘Geoff Collins, the former head coach at both Temple and ACC program Georgia Tech, has emerged as the top candidate for the defensive coordinator position at North Carolina, sources told FootballScoop Friday.'

And now, shortly after the report from Brice, Collins has accepted the position with the Tar Heels, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

‘Former Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins has now accepted the defensive coordinator job at North Carolina, sources tell 247Sports.'

Tar Heels found Gene Chizik's replacement

The Tar Heels moved on from Chizik just a week after losing to West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, 30-10, in another disappointing performance by the defense. The North Carolina football team had a defensive ranking of 157th in points against and they gave up 30 or more points in six of the last seven games, with the one time coming against Campbell.

Collins was the head coach at Temple for two seasons before moving to Georgia Tech, and he was dismissed during the 2022 campaign. Collins also has spent time coaching the defense at Mississippi State, Florida, UCF, Florida International, and Western Carolina, so he brings a ton of experience to the fold. He also spent one year on the staff at Alabama in 2007.

Collins has a 25-38 record during his tenure as a head coach, but Mack Brown and the North Carolina football team bringing in an experienced coach such as Collins is a huge boost amid some much-needed defensive help.