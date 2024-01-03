Gene Chizik is out as UNC Defensive Coordinator.

North Carolina football will have a new defensive coordinator in 2024. The team announced on Wednesday following Chizik and head coach Mack Brown's meeting that the two have reportedly agreed to part ways.

Despite the split, Mack Brown had nothing but good things to say about the 62-year-old veteran coach.

“Gene Chizik is one of the best football coaches I've shared the sideline with during my 46 years of coaching,” Brown said. “He's a man of faith who worked tirelessly to provide the best coaching and mentorship he could to the young men he coached. We met extensively following the season, and despite the improvements from last season to this season, we mutually agreed that parting ways would be in the best interest of both he and the program. I want to thank Gene and his family for all they've done for our program and wish them nothing but the best.”

Chizik also shared some kind words about his partnership with his “close friend” Brown.

“Being a part of 36 wins and two ACC Coastal Championships during my four years at UNC has truly been a blessing,” Chizik stated. “Mack Brown and I will continue to be the closest of friends and I want to wish all of the coaches, players and administration the best moving forward. I love these young men at UNC and will always be grateful that our paths crossed.”

Chizik's second stint with the program ends after two seasons with the Tar Heels. North Carolina football finished as the 95th-best total defense in the country and 72nd in scoring defense. Chizik was also the Tar Heels' defensive coordinator from 2015 to 2016.