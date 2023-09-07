Mack Brown is fed up with how the NCAA has handled Tez Walker's transfer eligibility. The University of North Carolina Tar Heels released a statement written by Brown announcing that the NCAA ruled Walker ineligible to play this season. Brown didn't mince any words, calling out the NCAA on their ruling.

A statement from UNC HC Mack Brown on Tez Walker pic.twitter.com/ngm5jKlL20 — Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) September 7, 2023

“It's clear that the NCAA is about process and it couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting,” Brown said in his statement that was posted to Twitter. Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I've lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport. They've messed so many things up as it relates to college football, and now their failures have negatively impacted the life of one of our own.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the statement, Brown laid out why Walker should be eligible.

“As has clearly been documented, Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he's faced during his time in college. And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him. He's had a rough go of it and this will surely only make it worse.”

Walker enrolled at North Carolina Central in 2019 after he suffered a knee injury that postponed his plans to attend East Tennessee State. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of football season for programs around the nation and the Eagles did not take the field in Spring 2021. Walker then transferred at went to Kent State, where he played for two seasons.

Tez Walker wanted to transfer to the University of North Carolina to be closer to family but the NCAA denied his transfer due to the new transfer rule instituted by the NCAA in March. NCAA implemented stricter regulations on player transfers, particularly for second-time transfers seeking immediate eligibility with a new team. According to the new rule, a player can only be granted eligibility if their transfer is due to a physical or mental health condition. Walker wrote a letter to the NCAA about why he wanted to transfer and it was posted on UNC football's Twitter account.

“The first, and main, reason I decided to transfer from Kent St. was the stress and anxiety I was feeling being away from home, while my grandmother deals with health issues,” he said in a portion of his letter. “She is my rock, my everything, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her…It’s meant the world to us to be in the same area, where she’s just a short drive away and I have far more opportunities to be with her. There is also the added bonus that she would be able to see me play college football in person for the first time since she wasn’t able to travel during my time at Kent St.”

At the end of Brown's statement today, he called for the UNC fans to support Walker, saying, “Moving forward, our Carolina family is strong and we need to wrap our arms around Tez, lift him up, and make sure we continue to do all we can to support him. He's continued to work, on the field and off, and remained an amazing member of our program throughout this ordeal. I know that will continue to happen because that's the kind of person he is. Despite this setback, Tez's future remains bright and we'll continue to do everything we can to help him fulfill all of his dreams.”

He ended the letter by saying, “Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!”